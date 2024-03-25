×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Bhojshala was Saraswati Temple, Claims Archaeologist KK Muhammed

Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continues survey at Bhojshala Complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing survey of Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, noted archaeologist K K Muhammed claimed that the contentious complex was a Saraswati temple and later converted into an Islamic place of worship.

Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque. Muhammed stressed that Hindus and Muslims should abide by the court's decision and honour the Places of Worship Act, 1991, apart from sitting together to iron out differences over such places. 

“The historical fact about Dhar (Bhojshala) is that it was a Saraswati temple. It was converted into an Islamic mosque. But as per the Places of Worship Act 1991, the cut-off year is 1947. If it was a temple in 1947 then it is a temple and if it was a mosque, then it is a mosque,” said Muhammed, a former ASI official.

Survey Continues at Bhojshala Complex 

Following directives from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out the survey of the disputed Bhojshala complex in MP’s tribal-dominated district. 

On March 11, the HC had directed the ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument. Sunday was the third day of the survey. The ASI began an archaeological survey of the Bhojshala Complex on 22nd March.

As per an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Mathura and Kashi are as important for Hindus as Mecca and Madinah

Muhammed further said that Mathura and Kashi are as important for Hindus as Mecca and Madinah are for Muslims.

“Muslims should understand the sentiments of Hindus. Kashi is associated with Lord Shiva and Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Hindus can’t shift them to other places but these are only mosques for Muslims which are neither directly associated with Prophet Mohammed nor 'aulias'. They (mosques) can be shifted elsewhere,” he said.

The eminent archaeologist said both communities should sit together to find a solution in these matters.

 

(With Inputs From Agencies) 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

