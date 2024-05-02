Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media shows a Bhopal-based startup, Swaayatt Robots, conducting demonstration of autonomous driving technology using a Mahindra Bolero, modifying into a driverless SUV.

The viral video post shared by @IndianTechGuide on social media platform X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Driverless car in a busy Indian road?’.

The post further says, ‘A Bhopal-based startup, Swaayatt Robots, conducted the demonstration of autonomous driving technology using a Mahindra Bolero, modifying it into a driverless SUV.’

Swaayatt Robots a Bhopal based startup which has a goal of making connected autonomous driving technology accessible, affordable and available to everyone! Significantly reduced Annotated data, Safe & Robust, Cost-Effective, and Mapless!.

In the viral video SUV can be seen dodging busy traffic roads and streets maneuvering vehicle which is completely driverless. The SUV is equipped with different camera placed inside and outside of the car captures the effectiveness of the vehicle.

Watch Viral Driverless Car Video Here:

Netizens in the comment section seem to be amazed with the effectiveness of the car going driverless on the streets of Bhopal.

One user wrote, ‘Driverless car will drive better than desi human drivers’. Another user wrote, ‘Wow, Good to see this If it can work on Indian Roads then will work anywhere in the world’ taking a witty jibe at the Indian road conditions.

One more user says, ‘Now Tesla's business in India is in danger’. The viral video was shared on May 2, 2024 at 5 PM and has accumulated 224.6K Views so far and counting.

After seeing the entire video of driverless car one can definitely say that Tesla's business in India is going to face some tough competition in near future.