Advertisement

Bhopal: A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

Faizaan alias Faizal Khan (25) was arrested on a complaint filed by some Bajrang Dal activists after a video purportedly showing him chanting slogans like 'Pakistan zindabad' went viral, an official said.

Advertisement

"We arrested him yesterday under section 153-B (promoting disharmony and hatred between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups) of the Indian Penal Code," said inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya of Misrod police station.

The accused runs a puncture repair shop, he said.

Advertisement

“We arrested him yesterday under section 153-B (promoting disharmony and hatred between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups) of the Indian Penal Code,” said inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya of Misrod police station.







