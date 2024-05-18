Updated May 18th, 2024 at 20:45 IST
Bhopal Man Arrested for Chanting Pro-Pakistan Slogans
A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly shouting slogans in support of Pakistan
Bhopal: A 25-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.
Faizaan alias Faizal Khan (25) was arrested on a complaint filed by some Bajrang Dal activists after a video purportedly showing him chanting slogans like 'Pakistan zindabad' went viral, an official said.
"We arrested him yesterday under section 153-B (promoting disharmony and hatred between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups) of the Indian Penal Code," said inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya of Misrod police station.
The accused runs a puncture repair shop, he said.
Published May 18th, 2024 at 20:45 IST