Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Bhopal Power Cut: Vidhya Nagar, Sant Hirdaram College & Other Areas to Remain Affected | Details

Locals are advised to use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in the power supply during the hours.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhopal to face power cut today. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal: A scheduled power cut is scheduled for Sunday, March 17, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. This was announced in a notice by the Bhopal Electricity Board, which read that there would be four to six hours of power disruption in various regions of the city. These planned blackouts are required to perform critical maintenance work and upgrades that guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the local electricity network.

Locals are advised to use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in the power supply during the designated hours.

Advertisement

Here's what the schedule follows:

6 Hours Outage:

Power will be disrupted in Bharat Petroleum, Vidhya Nagar and the nearby area for 6 hours, from 10 am to 4 pm.

4 Hours Outage:

Similarly, a power outage is planned in Sant Hirdaram College and neighbouring areas, but for 4 hours, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

