Bhopal: Residents are yet to face a power outage in some areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, March 18. The Bhopal Electricity Board in a notice made the announcement, stating the areas and timings where power will be affected. As per the authority, the power cuts are necessary for maintenance and upgradation work in the areas.

Officials have advised locals to use this time to make all necessary preparations to avoid interruptions. On Sunday, a similar outage was scheduled in Bhopal's Petroleum, Vidhya Nagar, Sant Hirdaram College and neighbouring areas.

Here's What The Schedule Follows:

6 Hours Outage:

Power cuts are likely to affect Adarsh Nagar, Shel Parisar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ahamadpur, and nearby areas, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

4 Hours Outage:

Similar power cuts are scheduled for Bairagarh Kala, Meerpur, Naibasti, Rivera Town, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar and their adjacent areas from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

