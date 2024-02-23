BHU to Airport in Just 45 Mins! Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg to Cut Travel Time- See Pictures | Image: PM Modi Official X Account

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a bustling day in Gujarat to arrive in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday, where he inspected the newly inaugurated Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg project. Constructed at a cost of Rs 360 crore, this significant Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg infrastructure initiative is poised to revolutionize travel dynamics in the region. The project, aimed at enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time, holds immense promise for the residents of Varanasi and its neighboring areas. The Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg project notably slashes the travel time from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to the airport from 75 minutes to a mere 45 minutes, providing a much-needed respite from traffic congestion.

Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city. pic.twitter.com/9W0YkaBdLX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2024

Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg project caters needs of 5 lakh individuals

Catering to the needs of approximately 5 lakh individuals residing in the southern part of Varanasi, including areas like BHU and BLW, the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg project facilitates smoother access to key destinations such as the airport, Lucknow, Azamgarh, and Ghazipur.

Advertisement

Moreover, the project significantly reduces the distance of travel from Lahartara to Kachahri, cutting down the journey time from 30 minutes to just 15 minutes.

One of the noteworthy aspects of the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg initiative is the seamless coordination between various ministries, including Railways and Defence, to ensure its successful implementation.

Advertisement

The inauguration of the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg project marks a significant milestone in the infrastructural development of Varanasi and is poised to positively impact the lives of its residents for years to come.

Check PM Modi’s full itinerary in Uttar Pradesh

On February 23rd on his Uttar Pradesh’s visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s schedule includes a programme for the distribution of prizes to winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi.

PM Modi will also perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali, followed by participation in a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas at 11:30 AM.

Advertisement

Later in the day, at 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects amounting to Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The development projects slated for inauguration and foundation stone laying encompass a wide array of sectors including road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum & natural gas, and tribal development across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Banas Kashi Sankul in Karkhianv Agro Park will inaugurate 23 projects valued at Rs 10,972 crore and lay the foundation stone for 12 projects worth Rs 2,195.07 crore.

Addressing a large gathering, including farmers, the Prime Minister will emphasise the significance of these initiatives.