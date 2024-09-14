Published 23:56 IST, September 14th 2024
PM to Launch 'Subhadra' Yojana on September 17; Schools, Colleges Closed in Bhubaneswar
All schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar would remain closed on September 17 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on that day.
All Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bhubaneswar on Sep 17 for PM’s event | Image: PTI
