Bibi Saeeda Becomes First Pakistani National to be Deported From India Post Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: India has carried out its first deportation of a Pakistani national, following the decision to revoke all existing Pakistani visas. The individual, identified as Bibi Saeda from Karachi, was deported today after overstaying her visit on a SAARC Visa (SVES). This comes a day after India announced the cancellation of all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, as part of a five-pronged diplomatic counter-offensive against Islamabad.

Bibi Saeda had entered India on April 14 through the Attari-Wagah border and was residing with relatives in Bharuch, Gujarat. Her visit was facilitated under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, which allowed select travellers from member countries certain exemptions under specific conditions. However, following India’s move to scrap all Pakistani visas in the wake of heightened diplomatic tensions, her stay became invalid.

Her deportation marks the beginning of India’s crackdown on Pakistani nationals currently in the country on various visa categories.

As per the government's latest directive:

SAARC Visa holders' stay permits end today, April 25.

General visa holders from Pakistan must leave by April 26.

Those on medical visas have until April 29 to exit the country.

Officials have stated that multiple Pakistani nationals are being identified and notified about the cancellation of their visa validity. Deportation proceedings will follow for those who fail to leave within the stipulated timelines.

More deportations are expected in the coming days, as in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Home Ministry has reportedly directed all states and Union Territories to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing within their jurisdictions.

For the unversed, suspending visas is just one component of India’s response. Another significant step includes halting the Indus Waters Treaty — a crucial water-sharing agreement between the two countries that governs the distribution and use of the Indus River and its five tributaries: Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.