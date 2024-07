Published 13:20 IST, July 5th 2024

Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi Takes Oath as New Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi took oath as the 15th chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Sarangi at the Raj Bhavan