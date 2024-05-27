Advertisement

Rajkot Fire Tragedy: In big action against the authorities over serious lapses in the TRP Gamezone fire accident that killed 35 persons including children, the Gujarat government on Monday suspended six officials including two cops.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Rajkot fire incident site on Sunday and held late night review meeting. He directed the officials to take strict punitive action against those responsible for negligence and carelessnes in allowing operations at Rajkot Gamezone without necessary approval of fire protocols.

Advertisement

Among those suspended are Assitant Town Planning Officer Gautam Joshi, Assistant Engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, Deputy Executive Engineer MR Surma, Rajkot Taluka Police Station Incharge VR Patel and Fire License Department Inspector NI Rathore.

No Fire NOC: Serious Lapses Emerge

The initial probe in the Rajkot tragedy revealed that even though the fire equipment was present at the mall and in the gaming zone, it was not in working condition, the Chief Fire Officer told Republic.

Moreover, no Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) was obtained for the fire-fighting and safety conditions. The fire safety protocol was not followed at the mall and gaming zone, the Chief Fire Officer added.

Advertisement

The gaming zone, a temporary structure built as a tin shed, was an illegal operation. There was no clear fire escape plan. The District Collector said that a majority of the victims of the TRP Mall Gaming Zone Fire in Rajkot were children.

Gujarat HC Takes Suo Moto Cognisance

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie "man-made disaster". The bench noted a stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

#LIVE | Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of the fire incident at a game zone in Rajkot



Tune in here for the latest updates: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HUuS#Gujarat #RajkotFire #GameZoneFire #GujaratHC pic.twitter.com/Z8AFj2EUcR — Republic (@republic)

Gujarat police filed an FIR against six partners of TRP Game Zone in Rajkot for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested two of them including an owner partner of the Gamezone and its manager on Sunday.

"Yuvrajsinh Solanki, a partner in the Raceway Enterprise, which operated the TRP game zone, and the entertainment facility's manager Nitin Jain have so far been arrested," said Rajkot Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Parthrajsinh Gohil.

Advertisement

Four different teams of the crime branch have been formed to nab the four absconding accused.

