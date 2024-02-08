English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Big Blow to Congress: Senior Leader Apurba Bhattacharjee Resigns Ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Bhattacharjee said that the Cong have completely lost connection with the grassroots level.

Anirudha Bhakat
Apurba Bhattacharjee
Big Blow to Congress: Senior Party Leader Apurba Bhattacharjee Resigns Ahead of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Assam: The party in Assam suffered another setback on Saturday with the resignation of senior party leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, one day before the commencement of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to start from Manipur on Sunday.

Bhattacharjee was the Senior Spokesperson and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary. Known for his articulate speeches, his exit from the party has once again put the Congress leadership, particularly in Assam, under question for the alleged egotistic attitude of the leaders.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Digital, Bhattacharjee said that the Congress party and its leaders have completely lost connection with the grassroots and are living in an "imaginary world" like that of a "fairytale wonderland", dreaming of coming to power.

"The people in Congress are self first, party and nation last. They don't have anything with the grassroots. They are living with an imagination that they will come to power, which will never happen with this set of leadership at Center and Assam," said Bhattacharjee.

He added that the Congress party is now full of leaders. "If you ask anyone in the party, all are leaders. Everyone is a leader and no one is a true worker or soldier of the party," Bhattacharjee added.

"I was in Dima Hasao for the council elections for at least 40 days. Not a single call was made by the party leadership to ask if the party would make any progress in the Autonomous Council elections. All are busy facilitating their close associates in the committees," he said.

"The party president of Assam himself is not safe. Leaders from Delhi who are in charge of the State are conspiring against him. Many leaders share close ties with the ruling party," he alleged.

Adding that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the party will have no impact in Assam and Northeast,  Bhattacharjee said that since the party doesn't have any connection at the grassroots, it will be "foolish to think that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring any impact".

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

