BJP Veteran Lal Krishna Advani Hospitalised in Delhi's Apollo Hospital, Condition Stable

New Delhi: Senior leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Lal Krishna Advani has been hospitalised in the Apollo Hospital in the national capital after his health deteriorated. This is LK Advani's fourth hospitalisation in the year; the 97-year-old veteran politician was hospitalised in June and August this year.

After his health deteriorated, veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was hospitalised in Apollo Hospital on Mathura Road in New Delhi. Advani remains under observation. His condition is "stable", hospital sources said.

He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago. The reason for this latest hospitalisation could not be immediately known.

LK Advani Hospitalised for Fourth Time This Year

This is not the first time LK Advani was hospitalised this year. Earlier in June 2024, the 96-year-old BJP leader was kept under the supervision of doctors of the geriatric department of AIIMS, Delhi; in the health update, the hospital had said that Advani's health is stable. "LK Advani is admitted at AIIMS New Delhi. He is stable and under observation," read the AIIMS statement. Days later, LK Advani was hospitalised again, this time at the Apollo Hospital; he was kept under observation by the neurology department. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) patriarch LK Advani was admitted to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital again in early August.

In March, Advani received India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, from President Droupadi Murmu at his home. The event was graced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Home Minister Amit Shah, and Advani's family. Before forming his third government, PM Modi also visited Advani who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 and as the Union Home Minister from 1999 to 2004.