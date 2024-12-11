Published 15:46 IST, December 11th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Blast-Like Sound In Shopian, Security Forces Rushed to Spot
A blast-like sound was heard in the orchards of Kashwa Zainapora, Shopian.
New Delhi: A blast-like sound was heard in the orchards of Kashwa Zainapora, Shopian. Joint security forces have rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited.
