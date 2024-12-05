Published 17:26 IST, December 5th 2024
BIG BREAKING: Efforts Still on to Placate Shiv Sena Ahead of Fadnavis Swearing-in
Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis's grand swearing-in ceremony, efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Advertisement
New Delhi: Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis 's grand swearing-in ceremony, efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde . Sources reveal that there is still no clear picture regarding Shinde’s position in the government. The Shiv Sena has reportedly been offered two portfolios by the BJP — Revenue and Urban Development — sparking speculation about the final distribution of roles and responsibilities.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:37 IST, December 5th 2024