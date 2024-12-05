sb.scorecardresearch
  • BIG BREAKING: Efforts Still on to Placate Shiv Sena Ahead of Fadnavis Swearing-in

Published 17:26 IST, December 5th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Efforts Still on to Placate Shiv Sena Ahead of Fadnavis Swearing-in

Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis's grand swearing-in ceremony, efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Ahead of Devendra Fadnavis 's grand swearing-in ceremony, efforts are still on to placate Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde . Sources reveal that there is still no clear picture regarding Shinde’s position in the government. The Shiv Sena has reportedly been offered two portfolios by the BJP — Revenue and Urban Development — sparking speculation about the final distribution of roles and responsibilities.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated 17:37 IST, December 5th 2024

