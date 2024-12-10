sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:08 IST, December 10th 2024

BIG BREAKING: Farmers To Resume March to Delhi on December 14

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the farmers protesting at Shambhu Border will once again march towards Delhi on December 14.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Farmers March Towards Parliament Over Various Demands Including Hiked Compensation
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the farmers protesting at Shambhu Border will once again march towards Delhi on December 14. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the farmers protesting at Shambhu Border will once again march towards Delhi on December 14. He stated that their protest has now completed 303 days, and the farmers' fast, demanding justice, has reached its 15th day.

Pandher emphasized that the farmers have always been open to dialogue, but despite their efforts, the government has not contacted them. "We have always welcomed talks, but no one from the government has reached out to us," he said.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will pray for the success of our movement. We also demand the release of farmers who have been arrested or detained during the protests," he added.

Pandher appealed to film stars, singers, and religious leaders to support their cause by publicizing the protest. "I request them to raise their voices for our cause," he said. 
 

Updated 17:08 IST, December 10th 2024