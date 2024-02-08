Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:56 IST
Big Breaking: Fresh Firing in Manipur's Bishnupur, 4 Men Reported Missing
Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge.
Isha Bhandari
- India
- 1 min read
Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge. | Image:Republic TV
Manipur: Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge. Reports indicate that four men are currently missing in the aftermath of the incident.
Local authorities are actively investigating the situation, trying to piece together the events that led to the fresh round of firing.
This is a breaking story, more information is awaited.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:56 IST
