Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Big Breaking: Fresh Firing in Manipur's Bishnupur, 4 Men Reported Missing

Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge.

Isha Bhandari
Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge.
Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge. | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Manipur: Fresh firing erupted once again in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Wednesday, leaving the local community on edge. Reports indicate that four men are currently missing in the aftermath of the incident.

Local authorities are actively investigating the situation, trying to piece together the events that led to the fresh round of firing.

Advertisement

This is a breaking story, more information is awaited. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News41 minutes ago

  2. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement