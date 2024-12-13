sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:27 IST, December 13th 2024

BIG BREAKING | Kolkata Rape and Murder: Court Grants Bail To RG Kar Ex Principal

Kolkata Rape and Murder: Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office
BIG BREAKING | Kolkata Rape and Murder: Court Grants Bail To RG Kar Ex Principal | Image: Video Grab

New Delhi: A Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to RG Kar Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and former police officer Abhijit Mondal in connection with the doctor rape-murder case. 
 

Updated 17:00 IST, December 13th 2024