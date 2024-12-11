BIG BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Rajkot’s Metoda GIDC

Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Metoda GIDC industrial area of Rajkot, Gujarat, on Wednesday. Thick black smoke and large flames were seen rising from the site, prompting a quick response from firefighters. No casualties were reported till now, though extensive property damage was suspected.

Authorities confirmed that multiple fire engines were dispatched to control the blaze. Firefighters working to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring facilities. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Eyewitnesses said the fire erupted suddenly, with workers and nearby residents rushing to safety. Local officials stated that an investigation had been launched to determine the source of the blaze and assess the damage.

The Metoda GIDC area, located on the outskirts of Rajkot, is a hub for industrial operations, housing numerous factories involved in manufacturing and production.