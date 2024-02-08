Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:37 IST
BIG BREAKING: Mumbai Attack Mastermind Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi is ‘Confirmed Dead’
Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi had been on the UNSC wanted list since 2012 for his association with Al-Qaida.
New Delhi: Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a founding member of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and deputy to Hafiz Saeed, has been confirmed dead. The information, updated on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) website, reveals that Bhuttavi passed away due to cardiac arrest in Muridke, Punjab Province, on May 29, 2023, while in the custody of the Government of Pakistan.
Who is Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi?
Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi had been on the UNSC wanted list since 2012 for his association with Al-Qaida. The charges against him included "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of" or "otherwise supporting acts and activities of" Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.
The confirmation of Bhuttavi's death marks a notable development in the ongoing efforts to address terrorism and its supporters.
Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:37 IST
