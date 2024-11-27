Published 16:00 IST, November 27th 2024
BIG BREAKING | New Maharashtra CM to Take Oath on Dec 2: Sources
The new Maharashtra Chief Minister is likely to take oath on December 2, sources informed Republic TV.
Mumbai: The new Maharashtra Chief Minister is likely to take oath on December 2, sources informed Republic TV.
The development comes days after the Mahayuti alliance made a triumphant return to power in Maharashtra, with the BJP securing its position as the single-largest party by winning 132 of the 288 assembly seats.
Its allies, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar ’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 57 and 41 seats respectively.
On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive setback, managing to win only 46 seats in total.
Deadlock in Mahayuti over Who Will Be Next Maharashtra CM?
The suspense is growing in the Maharashtra politics on who will become the next Chief Minister of the state.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday headed to the national capital, New Delhi.
