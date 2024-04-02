×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Big Day For Democracy In Country, Satyameva Jayate: AAP On Sanjay Singh's Bail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, calling it "big day for democracy in the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy case, calling it "big day for democracy in the country and a moment of hope".

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders claimed that the court order "exposed" that the entire liquor scam case was based on statements "extorted" from witnesses and approvers.

Singh was brought to a hospital on Tuesday morning and he is likely to be discharged on Wednesday, an official source told PTI. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on October 4.

"This is a big day for democracy in the country and a moment of happiness and hope," Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the press conference.

Atishi, also a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, said that for two years AAP leaders have been targeted in fake cases and arrested.

"In the court proceedings, two important things have come before the people -- ED had no response when the Supreme Court asked where is the money trail; and that the entire case of the ED is based on approvers' statements who were pressured to give statements against Kejriwal," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Atishi earlier shared the news of Singh's bail in a post on X and said in Hindi, "Satyameva Jayate." 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

