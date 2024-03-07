×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

Finance Company Head Deplaned at Delhi Airport After She Allegedly Misbehaved With Air India Crew

The woman Managing Director and the CEO of a renowned company allegedly misbehaved with crew on a Delhi-London flight of Air India at Delhi's IGI Airport.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Air India
Company head of big finance service provider allegedly misbehaves with Air India flight crew | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Another incident of misbehaving with Air-India flight crew has surfaced, which reportedly occurred when the woman Managing Director (MD) and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a renowned finance service provider company allegedly misbehaved with crew on a Delhi-London flight of Air India. After the incident, tension escalated inside the flight, which was about to take off and the flight captain decided to not allow her to travel and asked her to deplane. 

The flight later took off post the removal of the woman CEO after getting delayed for about an hour, due to the scene created inside the flight.

Air India issues statement on the incident

According to the information, the incident took place on March 5 on board Air India flight from Delhi to London. It is being alleged that the CEO and MD of a big company misbehaved with the cabin crew of the flight Air India for some compelling reasons. 

Following the incident, the captain of the flight debarked the woman. However, the entire episode resulted in delaying the flight by one hour.

The Air India management issued a statement after the incident, saying, “We are aware of an incident on flight AI-161 of March 5, 2024. A passenger travelling in business class was off boarded on the advice of the Captain, following some argument with members of the crew before the scheduled push back.” 

“Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of all passengers and crew, and strictly adheres to rules governing the same. Following the off boarding, flight AI-161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance. We regret any inconvenience caused to the other passengers due to the delay,” the statement read.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:41 IST

