Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said large-scale investments in the hills of Uttarakhand are creating new employment opportunities for the state's youth who earlier had to migrate to big cities in search of livelihood. Addressing a Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, he said it is an 'Amrit Kaal' of limitless possibilities for the country's youth.

The BJP government at the Centre as well as in the state is trying to ensure that every youth gets a job in accordance with his aptitude and ability, he said.

The prime minister recalled the saying, "Pahad ka pani and pahad ki jawani pahad ke kam nahin aate" - meaning the water and the youth of the hills are never of any help to them.

"We have to change this old concept," he said.

"Largescale investments in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand are not only boosting connectivity to remote villages but also creating new employment and self employment opportunities for local youth near their homes so that its youth can return to villages," Modi said.

The roads and railway lines being laid in the state and the growing network of internet connectivity are creating new employment opportunities for the youth in Uttarakhand's hills for which they had to migrate to big cities earlier, he said.

A sum of Rs 38 crore has been given as loans to eight crore youths across the country, including several thousand from Uttarakhand under the Mudra Loan Yojana.

The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme have been youths and women in the SC/ST and OBC categories, he said.

Loans up to Rs ten lakh are being given to youth without any guarantee to open shops, 'dhabas', guest houses and home stays from which the youth of Uttarakhand can benefit immensely, he said, adding "it is an Amrit Kaal of limitless possibilities for the country's youths".

The tourism sector is also expanding. New destinations are being added to the tourism map, he noted.

At Monday's Rozgar mela, appointment letters were electronically distributed among assistant teachers. Describing teachers as a medium for big change, the prime minister said they have to prepare the youth for a new century as per the new education policy.

In June last year, the prime minister had directed various ministries and departments to fill up 10 lakh government vacancies in mission mode by December 2023.

Today's Rozgar Mela was in the series of the initiative that was launched on October 22, 2022 when the prime minister handed out appointment letters to 75,000 people.

On January 20 this year, he distributed electronically 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, and earlier on November 22, 2022 more than 71,000 job aspirants were handed over appointment letters of government jobs.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state education minister Dhan Singh Rawat attended the event held at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan where appointment letters to assistant teachers were distributed after the prime minister's virtual address.