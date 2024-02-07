English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Congress Asked for More But SP Agreed Only on 11 Seats in Congress Stronghold, Fakhrul Hasan Claims

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan said, "Congress was asked for a list of seats they wanted to fight on. They did not ask for 35 seats."

Congress Asked for More But SP Agreed Only on 11 Seats With Cong-Stronghold, Fakhrul Hasan Claims
Patna: The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced on Saturday that it has conceded 11 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

“Our cordial alliance with Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X, “This trend will move forward with the winning equation,” he added. 

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan expressed confidence in the alliance, stating, “The alliance has nearly been fixed. A list of strong seats has been shared. The INDI Alliance is strong.”

Hasan revealed that the allocation of 11 seats to Congress was a result of a collaborative decision-making process. 

He explained, “Congress was asked for a list of seats they wanted to fight on. They did not ask for 35 seats. They asked for more than 11 seats. We agree only on those seats where Congress has a strong foothold.”

It's worth noting that both the Samajwadi Party and Congress are key members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). INDIA, a coalition of 28 Opposition parties, aims to collectively challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming general elections. 

Mamata Banerjee's Declaration to go Solo 

In a major setback for the opposition's "INDIA" alliance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Wednesday that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone in the state. She cited failed seat-sharing talks with the Congress, a key member of the bloc, for her decision to go it alone in the crucial polls.

"Whatever proposal I gave them, they have refused all," Banerjee said. "Since then, we have decided to go alone in Bengal."

Published January 27th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

