Porbandar: In an overnight operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint effort along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted another attempt to smuggle narcotics through Indian water in the Arabian Sea and seized 86 Kg of drugs worth around Rs 600 crore from a Pakistani boat. During the operation, the Indian law enforcement agencies arrested 14 persons on board the vessel off the Gujarat coast.

The maritime security agency on Sunday announced the interception of a Pakistani vessel laden with 86 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 600 crore. According to the ICG, acting on intelligence, a joint effort involving the Coast Guard, the Gujarat ATS, and the NCB was launched to combat drug trafficking in the region.

India Coast Guard along with Gujarat ATS and NCB executed the operation in Arabian Sea

The ICG, later took to X to share the information, saying, “Anti Narco Operations India Coast Guard Ship Rajratan with ATS Gujarat & NCB in an overnight sea – air coordinated joint ops apprehends Pakistani boat in Arabian Sea, West of Porbandar with 14 Pak crew & 86 Kg contraband worth approx ₹ 600 Cr in succession to the interception last month that led to a catch of 80 kgs drugs.”

The ICG also issued a statement saying that it executed an intelligence-driven anti-narcotics mission at sea. Alongside the seizure of the illicit substances, authorities apprehended 14 crew members from the Pakistani boat, marking a significant blow to the drug trafficking syndicate operating in the area. The boat along with the Pakistani crew member were brought to Porbandar in Gujarat for further investigation.

The entire operation was carried out by the joint team using ICG ships and aircraft in coordinated missions, ensuring the efficacy of the operation.

The India Coast Guard, however, is yet to disclose what kind of narcotic substances were recovered from the Pakistani boat during the operation.

“No amount of evasive maneuvering tactics employed by the drug-laden boat could save it from the swift and strong ICG ship Rajratan. The ship’s specialist team embarked on the suspect boat and, after thorough checks, confirmed the presence of a sizable amount of narcotics,” the India Coast Guard said.

Notably, the joint teams of ICG, Gujarat ATS and the NCB has led to as many as 11 such successful operations in the last 3 years, during which several drug smuggling syndicates were busted with seizure of narcotics worth thousands of crores.

Pakistani Nationals Fired Gunshots

It is being said that during the operation, the Pakistani Nationals, onboard the vessel, attempted to escape the arrest with their boat, and while making attempts, they even fired gunshots at the security officials. However, they were eventually apprehended by the authorities. Reports suggest that the security agencies had been conducting a search operation near the international sea border, within Indian territorial waters, for the past two days.



