Advertisement

Mumbai: After the inauguration of India's largest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, another upcoming project which will connect Bhayander till Virar is going to ease travelling time for commuters. The MMRDA's 55 km coastal road project will connect Versova with Dahisar and will extend till Bhayander. To enhance connectivity, the coastal road will have several interchanges at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar, according to media reports.

In a bid to cut long travelling hours from the suburbs to Mumbai's business district, the ambitious project will connect the Bandra-Versova Sea Link with the Dahisar-Mira Road Link Road and will also be linked to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. As a result, the Western and Eastern Express Highways will experience lesser cases of massive traffic jams.

Advertisement

After BMC's coastal road project will end at Dahisar, Larsen & Toubro will be building the last phase of extension, which will be of 5-km stretch, connecting Dahisar and Bhayander, according to reports. One of the main features of BMC's ambitious project will be double elevated roads and a cable-stayed bridge, similar to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to reports. Once completed, this project will provide seamless connectivity between Marine Drive and Virar. In a great news for Mumbaikars, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the sea link between Uttan and Virar.