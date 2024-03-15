×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Big Relief For Mumbaikars From Traffic: Project to Connect Versova to Bhayander in The Works

One of the main features of BMC's ambitious project will be double elevated roads and a cable-stayed bridge, similar to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Traffic To Be Affected By Patil-Led Maratha Reservation Foot March On Republic Day
This is a representative image | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: After the inauguration of India's largest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, another upcoming project which will connect Bhayander till Virar is going to ease travelling time for commuters. The MMRDA's 55 km coastal road project will connect Versova with Dahisar and will extend till Bhayander. To enhance connectivity, the coastal road will have several interchanges at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar, according to media reports.

In a bid to cut long travelling hours from the suburbs to Mumbai's business district, the ambitious project will connect the Bandra-Versova Sea Link with the Dahisar-Mira Road Link Road and will also be linked to the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. As a result, the Western and Eastern Express Highways will experience lesser cases of massive traffic jams.

Advertisement

After BMC's coastal road project will end at Dahisar, Larsen & Toubro will be building the last phase of extension, which will be of 5-km stretch, connecting Dahisar and Bhayander, according to reports. One of the main features of BMC's ambitious project will be double elevated roads and a cable-stayed bridge, similar to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, according to reports. Once completed, this project will provide seamless connectivity between Marine Drive and Virar. In a great news for Mumbaikars, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the sea link between Uttan and Virar. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya's Take On Collabs

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

3 minutes ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

4 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

5 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

13 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

17 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

20 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

21 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

25 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

27 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

32 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

34 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

35 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

36 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

41 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo