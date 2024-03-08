Advertisement

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress suffered another big setback as the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday dismissed the plea moved by the party which sought a stay against the department's proceedings of recovery and freezing of their bank accounts.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the Indian National Congress (INC) could approach the high court.

Advertisement

However, the bench declined the same saying that we have no such provision.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismisses the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts.



Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the… pic.twitter.com/mPpja89ayy — ANI (@ANI)

Earlier last month, the Income Tax Department seized Congress' four primary bank accounts due to a ₹210 crore tax demand for 2018-19. Congress sought a stay on the action, citing an inability to pay bills and salaries if accounts remained frozen.

Days later, Ajay Maken, a Congress leader, asserted that the Income Tax Department withdrew Rs 65 crore from three party accounts despite an ongoing petition before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Congress reiterated its accusation of BJP's misuse of central agencies, labeling the tax demand as "politically motivated" to disrupt election preparations.

