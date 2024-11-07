Published 16:55 IST, November 7th 2024
Big Setback for Mamata Government as SC Denies Transfer of RG Kar Case Trial Outside Bengal
A bench headed by CJI said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another probe upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A bench headed by CJI said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another probe upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence. | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:55 IST, November 7th 2024