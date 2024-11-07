sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Big Setback for Mamata Government as SC Denies Transfer of RG Kar Case Trial Outside Bengal

Published 16:55 IST, November 7th 2024

Big Setback for Mamata Government as SC Denies Transfer of RG Kar Case Trial Outside Bengal

A bench headed by CJI said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another probe upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Upholds 'Bail is Rule, Jail is Exception' Principle, Grants Bail to Man Accused Under
A bench headed by CJI said the trial court judge had sufficient powers to order another probe upon feeling it necessary after examining the evidence. | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:55 IST, November 7th 2024