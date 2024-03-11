×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Big Setback for Mamata Govt: SC Dismisses Plea, Refuses To Interfere With HC Order on Probe Transfer

The Calcutta High Court had directed a CBI probe in the incident pertaining to attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Image:PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, dismissed West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order on transferring probe of Sandeshkhali violence case to the CBI. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the High Court's order. The Calcutta High Court had directed a CBI probe in the incident pertaining to attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali. 


 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

