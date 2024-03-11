Updated March 11th, 2024 at 15:09 IST
Big Setback for Mamata Govt: SC Dismisses Plea, Refuses To Interfere With HC Order on Probe Transfer
The Calcutta High Court had directed a CBI probe in the incident pertaining to attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali.
The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, dismissed West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order on transferring probe of Sandeshkhali violence case to the CBI. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the High Court's order. The Calcutta High Court had directed a CBI probe in the incident pertaining to attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 15:07 IST
