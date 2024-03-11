Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, March 11, dismissed West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court order on transferring probe of Sandeshkhali violence case to the CBI. The Supreme Court refused to interfere with the High Court's order. The Calcutta High Court had directed a CBI probe in the incident pertaining to attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, however, ordered expunging certain remarks and observations made against the state government and the police in the March 5 order of the high court. The bench noted the submission of Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that he has no objection to expunction of the remarks if the final order transferring the probe to CBI remains as it is.

During the hearing, the bench posed several questions to senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal police, as to why suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was not promptly arrested after the January 5 attack and why was there a delay in the investigation of the case. The West Bengal state said that there was a stay on investigation by the court and within a day after clarification came from the court then the state police arrested the accused. The lawyer also tells the court that seven people were arrested earlier.

