Big Win For Hindu Side: No Stay On Worship At Vyas Tehkhana, SC Upholds Allahabad HC Decision

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major victory to the Hindu side, the Supreme Court of India on Monday, April 1, upheld the Allahabad High Court's order allowing Hindus to perform prayers of deities inside the ‘Vyas Ji Ka Tehkhana'.

Supreme Court says bearing in mind the fact that the ‘namaz’ is offered in Gyanvapi mosque by Muslim community unhindered after the orders dated January 17 and January 31 (allowing puja inside Tehkhana) and the offering of ‘puja’ by Hindu priest is confined to the area of ‘Tehkhana’, it is appropriate to maintain status-quo so as to enable both the communities to offer worships in the above terms.

Advertisement

Supreme Court also issues notice to Hindu plaintiffs on an appeal of Gyanvapi mosque committee challenging order of Allahabad High Court over ‘puja’ of deities inside the ‘Vyas Tehkhana’.





Advertisement



(This is a breaking copy)