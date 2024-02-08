English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Bihar: 3 From Jharkhand Beaten to Death as Dispute Over Car Parking Escalates Into Clashes

An occupant of the car allegedly pulled out a gun and fired rounds, which turned fatal for an elderly person.

Digital Desk
Man slits his throat inside court in Noida.
Man slits his throat inside court in Noida. | Image:Representational
Aurangabad: A dispute over car parking turned into a full-blown clash, killing four people in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Monday, police said. Three among the deceased were from Jharkhand. 

New agency PTI quoting Aurangabad DSP Mohd Amanullah Khan said, the incident took place in Nabinagar locality where a shopkeeper objected to a motorist parking his car in front of his premises.

Anguished, an occupant of the car allegedly pulled out a gun and fired rounds, which turned fatal for an elderly person. His violent action provoked locals who beat up the occupants of the car, leading to the death of three and injuries, the DSP said.

He added, "although the incident involves members of two different communities, there was no communal angle to the clash. Nonetheless, adequate deployment of forces has been made to prevent any eventuality".

According to the DSP, the car had come from Palamau district of Jharkhand and its occupants were residents of Hydernagar area.

"Upon reaching Nabinagar, the driver stopped by, parking the vehicle in front of a shop in Taitariya Mod. The shopkeeper objected, leading to a heated exchange. One of the occupants of the car whipped out a gun and fired a shot which hit a bystander", said the DSP.

He added that the bystander, identified as local resident Ram Sharan Chauhan, died on the spot, infuriating onlookers who gathered at the spot.

"The irate mob pounced upon the occupants of the car, hitting them with whatever they could lay hands on. By the time a police party reached the spot and dispersed the mob, Mohd Mujahid, Charan Mansuri and Mohd Ansari had been beaten to death", said Khan.

Two others, Vakil Ansari and Ajeet Sharma, have sustained injuries. While the condition of Ansari, admitted to the Sadar hospital in Aurangabad, was stable, Sharma was critical and referred to a hospital in Gaya.

Investigations were on to ascertain who pulled the trigger on Chauhan and identify those who attacked the occupants of the car, said the DSP. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

