sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 13:50 IST, November 16th 2024

Bihar: 5 of Family Consume Poison Over Loan Harassment, 1 Dead

According to the police, the head of the family worked as an auto driver and had taken loans from multiple private banks to support his family.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image of a poisoning death.
Representative image of a poisoning death. | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:50 IST, November 16th 2024