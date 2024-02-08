Advertisement

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. This is their first meeting after the JD(U) chief switched over to the NDA and formed a government in the state along with the BJP. The meeting between Nitish Kumar and PM Modi took place five days ahead of the Kumar-led government facing a trust vote in the Assembly on February 12. Kumar also met BJP Chief JP Nadda. After meeting Nadda, Nitish Kumar stated, "We (BJP-JDU) were together since 1995. Beech mein 2 baar idhar udhar zaroor ho gaye theyy. Lekin ab kabhi nahi. Phir wahin rahenge, ab idhar udhar nahi honge." On seat-sharing, he says, "There is no logic behind discussing this. That will be done. They know everything from the beginning..."

The Janata Dal (United) leader will also meet other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during his first visit to the national capital after he ditched the "Mahagathbandhan" alliance to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar on January 28.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, called on the prime minister on Monday.

According to JD(U) sources, issues pertaining to the Rajya Sabha polls in the state might also be discussed during the chief minister's meeting with the top BJP leaders.

Six Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar are falling vacant, for which elections are scheduled to be held on February 27.

