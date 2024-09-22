sb.scorecardresearch
US Elections | Sri Lanka-India Ties | Train Derailment Bid | PM Modi's US Trip | Tirupati Laddus Row
  • Bihar CM Writes To PM Modi For Rail & Road Connectivity to Punaura Dham

Published 19:16 IST, September 22nd 2024

Bihar CM Writes To PM Modi For Rail & Road Connectivity to Punaura Dham

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with PM Modi
Bihar CM writes to PM Modi for rail & road connectivity to Punaura Dham | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
19:16 IST, September 22nd 2024