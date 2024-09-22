Published 19:16 IST, September 22nd 2024
Bihar CM Writes To PM Modi For Rail & Road Connectivity to Punaura Dham
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Bihar CM writes to PM Modi for rail & road connectivity to Punaura Dham | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:16 IST, September 22nd 2024