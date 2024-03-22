×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:29 IST

Bihar Diwas 2024: Date, theme, History and Significance

Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22 to commemorate the formation of the state of Bihar. Explore its history, theme and significance.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Bihar Diwas 2024
Bihar Diwas 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar: Bihar has completed 112 years since its establishment today. Bihar Diwas is celebrated on March 22. In 1912, Bihar-Odisha Province was declared with Bihar as its capital, separating from Bengal. In 2024, Bihar Day will mark 112 years since its establishment.  

In Bihar, a public holiday has been declared for today in the whole state. All government offices, schools, banks, and other places will be closed. In this Bihar Diwas 2024, the goal is to make people proud of Bihar and all it has to offer.  

Advertisement

History of Bihar Diawas  

The first Bihar Diwas happened in 2010. It was set up to remember Bihar becoming a state 111 years before that. To celebrate the occasion, the state government organized many cultural events, including music, dance performances, and vibrant parades.  

Advertisement

WHY IS BIHAR DIWAS SIGNIFICANT?  

Bihar Diwas is celebrated for showing its rich legacy, culture, and traditions. On this day, Biharis reflect on their state's rich history, cultural heritage, and the contributions of Bihar's leaders to nation-building. Bihar Diwas is a vibrant celebration filled with cultural events. On this day, educational institutions and public spaces celebrate with a variety of programs. From folk dances to seminars, local people and distinguished guests participate in these events, making Bihar Diwas a truly inclusive celebration. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

a few seconds ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

a minute ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

a minute ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

a minute ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

2 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

7 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

8 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

13 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

18 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

18 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

19 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

20 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

21 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

22 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

22 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo