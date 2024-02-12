Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Manjhi Unreachable, Will Nitish Kumar Win Trust Vote?

Advertisement

Bihar Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: All eyes are on Bihar as the newly formed Nitish Kumar-led NDA government will have to prove its majority in the Bihar assembly on Monday, February 12. Nitish Kumar dumped the Mahagathbandhan alliance to return to the BJP-led NDA fold ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. At the Bihar assembly, the BJP holds a significant strength with 79 MLAs, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United which has 45 MLAs. The other partner Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular contributes four MLAs. The NDA comprises 115 MLAs, with the support of independent MLA Sumit Singh, while the majority number in Bihar assembly is 122.

Bihar Floor Test LIVE: JDU MLAs to meet at 8:30

Ahead of the floor test, the MLAs of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United will meet at Hotel Chanakya at 8:30am today. Earlier, video clips showed that the JDU relocated its MLAs to a Chanakya Hotel in Patna near the assembly.

Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Manjhi Unreachable

Reports suggests that just ahead of the floor test, crucial alliance partner Jitan Ram Manjhi has gone unreachable. The alliance members are unable to establish contact with Manjhi. Manjhi had earlier expressed his disappointment over the allotment of the portfolio he had held previously to his son, Santosh Kumar Suman.

Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Heavy Police deployment outside Tejashwi's house

Heavy Police have been deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence ahead of crucial trust vote in Bihar Assembly, while RJD workers were also seen guarding the residence.

#WATCH | Patna: On force deployed outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence, RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "This has never happened (earlier) in any state in the independent India. It's a legislature's meeting...Agar BJP kare (meeting) to 'raasleela' agar RJD kare (if the… pic.twitter.com/GqpqO2LxAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Bihar Floor Test LIVE: BJP Confident of Majority

Ahead of the Bihar floor test, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain exuded confidence of proving majority in the the Bihar assembly. “BJP and NDA will have more numbers on the Vidhan Sabha floor than required. We will proved our majority, and this government will fulfill its term,” said Shahnawaz Hussain.