Published 12:58 IST, August 15th 2024
Bihar Govt has Fixed Target of Providing 12 Lakh Govt Jobs by Next Year: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the NDA government in the state has now fixed a new target of providing 12 lakh government jobs to youths by next year.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the NDA government in the state has now fixed a new target of providing 12 lakh government jobs to youths by next year. | Image: PTI
