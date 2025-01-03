Bihar Horror: 3 Teens Playing PUBG on Railway Track Crushed to Death by Speeding Train

Patna: In a horrific incident that was reported in Bihar's West Champaran district, three teenager boys lost their lives after being run over by a speeding train. The teens were sitting on the railway track and playing PUBG when a train crushed them to death. The death of the boys has deeply shocked the locals and an investigation has been initiated.

Three teenagers were crushed by a train while playing the mobile game (PUBG) in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section under the Mufassil police station.

The teenagers, all wearing earphones, failed to notice an approaching train, which led to the accident. The teenagers' distraction due to gaming and the conditions at the accident site are being examined.

Investigation Underway, Locals in Shock

Authorities have initiated an investigation and are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident. The victims have been identified as Furkan Alam, a resident of Railway Gumti; Mansha Tola; Sameer Alam, a resident of Bari Tola; and Habibullah Ansari.

Following the accident, hundreds of local residents gathered at the scene in shock and grief. The families of the victims have taken their children's bodies home for burial rites.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vivek Deep and Railway Police arrived at the site to investigate the circumstances of the accident. "We are establishing communication to recover the dead bodies for the post-mortem. We are also trying to take statements from the victims' family members to find out the actual circumstances of the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were playing games on the mobile phones while sitting on the railway track," SDPO Vivek Deep said.

The incident has also raised concerns about the dangers of playing mobile games in unsafe environments, especially on railway tracks. Authorities are urging parents to monitor children's gaming habits and educate them about the importance of staying alert in public spaces to prevent such tragedies in the future.