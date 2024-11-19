sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bihar Horror: Man Forces Minor Girlfriend to Become Prostitute on Promise of Marriage

Published 08:48 IST, November 19th 2024

Bihar Horror: Man Forces Minor Girlfriend to Become Prostitute on Promise of Marriage

In a shocking incident, a man tricked his minor girlfriend to come to a red light area on the promise of marriage and then forced her to become a prostitute.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bihar Horror: Man Forces Minor Girlfriend into Prostitution
Bihar Horror: Man Forces Minor Girlfriend into Prostitution - Representative Image | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:37 IST, November 19th 2024

Bihar