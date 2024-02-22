Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Bihar: JD(U) Leader Narendra Narayan Yadav Submits Nomination for State Deputy Speaker’s Post

Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav on Thursday filed nomination papers for election to the post of deputy Speaker in Bihar assembly.

Bihar: JD(U) Leader Narendra Narayan Yadav Submits Nomination for State Deputy Speaker’s Post | Image:X
Patna: Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav on Thursday filed nomination papers for election to the post of deputy Speaker in Bihar assembly, which fell vacant a day ago following the resignation of party colleague Maheshwar Hazari.

Yadav filed his papers at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

A former minister, 73-year-old Yadav has been representing the Alamnagar seat of Madhepura district since the 1990s.

Upon filing his nomination papers, he thanked the chief minister and the party president for the opportunity.

"I will try to conduct House proceedings in an impartial manner," he said.

The election to deputy speaker's post is scheduled for Friday.

Hazari, who has been holding the post since 2021, is likely to be inducted into the cabinet or considered for a party ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:24 IST

