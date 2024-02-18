Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Bihar Labourers Stuck in Jordan Return to India Safely

Five labourers from Bihar's Sitamarhi who were stranded in Jordan have safely returned to India on Sunday.

Digital Desk
bihar labourers
Representative Image | Image:Unsplash
New Delhi: Five labourers from Bihar's Sitamarhi who were stranded in Jordan have safely returned to India on Sunday. 

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Devesh Chandra Thakur took the initiative to resolve the issue and has brought back all of the Sitamarhi labourers who were left stranded in Jordan.

Thakur has expressed gratitude to the media persons for drawing attention to this issue

The claims state that their passports were confiscated and that they were not receiving their income from the company they worked for in Joran. 

The labourers  released a video requesting assistance from the Indian government.

 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

