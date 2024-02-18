Bihar Labourers Stuck in Jordan Return to India Safely

Advertisement

New Delhi: Five labourers from Bihar's Sitamarhi who were stranded in Jordan have safely returned to India on Sunday.

Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council Devesh Chandra Thakur took the initiative to resolve the issue and has brought back all of the Sitamarhi labourers who were left stranded in Jordan.

Thakur has expressed gratitude to the media persons for drawing attention to this issue

The claims state that their passports were confiscated and that they were not receiving their income from the company they worked for in Joran.

The labourers released a video requesting assistance from the Indian government.