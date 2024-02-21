Updated February 21st, 2024 at 07:37 IST
Bihar: 9 Killed, Several Injured After Autorickshaw Hit by Another Vehicle in Lakhisarai
At least 9 people were killed after the autorickshaw was hit by another vehicle in Lakhisarai.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Image used for representation. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
Lakhisarai: At least 9 have been killed and several others sustained injuries after the autorickshaw was hit by another vehicle in Bihar's Lakhisarai.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 07:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.