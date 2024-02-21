English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Bihar: 9 Killed, Several Injured After Autorickshaw Hit by Another Vehicle in Lakhisarai

At least 9 people were killed after the autorickshaw was hit by another vehicle in Lakhisarai.

Road accident
Image used for representation. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Lakhisarai: At least 9 have been killed and several others sustained injuries after the autorickshaw was hit by another vehicle in Bihar's Lakhisarai.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Published February 21st, 2024 at 07:37 IST

