Published 22:03 IST, July 25th 2024

55 Railway Projects at Different Stages of Construction in Bihar: Vaishnaw

A total of 55 railway projects related to new line construction and doubling of rail tracks were at different stages of construction in Bihar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashwini Vaishnav
55 Railway Projects at Different Stages of Construction in Bihar, Says Vaishnaw | Image: PTI
