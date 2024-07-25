Published 22:03 IST, July 25th 2024
55 Railway Projects at Different Stages of Construction in Bihar: Vaishnaw
A total of 55 railway projects related to new line construction and doubling of rail tracks were at different stages of construction in Bihar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
55 Railway Projects at Different Stages of Construction in Bihar, Says Vaishnaw | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:00 IST, July 25th 2024