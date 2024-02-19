Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC To Commence 3-Day Visit to Bihar To Review Poll Preparations

Advertisement

Patna: An Election Commission team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar will go in a three day visit to Bihar from today to assess the preparations of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The team will reach Patna this evening.

Advertisement

The team will review the security arrangements, preparations at polling stations, electoral rolls' status, etc.

The CEC-led team will also take into account the telecom connectivity in remote areas, voter awareness SVEEP campaign and law and order.

Advertisement

The Commission will hold a meeting with the representatives of national and recognized parties of the state on February 20.

On February 20, a meeting will be held with all District Magistrates cum District Election Officers in also scheduled. All SPs, Commissioners and Inspector General of different zones will tale part in it.

Advertisement

On February 21st, the last leg of the visit, the team will deliberate on various parameters with Bihar's CEO and Nodal Officer of Central Police Forces of Bihar.

Team will also hold discussions on preparedness of curbing the use of black money, liquor and other contrabands with the officers of Income Tax, Excise Department and Customs.

A final review meeting will be held with the Chief Secretary and DGP of the day.

