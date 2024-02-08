The 50-year-old man is also accused of raping and killing an elderly woman last year. | Image: PTI/ Representational

A 50-year-old man accused of raping and killing a minor while injuring another has been arrested, Patna Police revealed on January 13. During a press conference, Rajeev Mishra, SSP Patna, said that the man was named by the injured girl who was admitted to AIIMS hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The officer said that the investigation team interacted with several minor girls and women in the village which led them to Rai. “On the basis of technical research and intelligence collection, the accused involved in the incident has been arrested,” Police said.

दिनांक 09.01.24 को फुलवारीशरीफ थानान्तर्गत ग्राम हिन्दुनी के पास एक बच्ची घायल एवं एक मृत अवस्था में मिली थी I



तकनीकी अनुसंधान एवं आसूचना संकलन के आधार पर घटना में संलिप्त अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है I



वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक, पटना द्वारा प्रेस को दी गई बाइट...@dm_patna pic.twitter.com/cNn6vWvzPg — Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) January 13, 2024

The body of the 8-year-old was found in a field at Hinduni village while the 12-year-old girl who survived was found lying unconscious nearby. An autopsy report of the deceased girl confirmed that she had been raped but the medical report of the second girl is not clear yet.

However, the Police officials recovered bricks with blood on them confirming of an assault.

"After committing the rape, he attacked both of them to destroy evidence and fled the spot, leaving them for dead. He thought both were dead," SSP Mishra reportedly said.

Shockingly enough, SSP Mishra also revealed that the offender had also raped and killed a 72-year-old woman by bludgeoning her with bricks last year. "During his interrogation, Rai also confessed to killing one 72-year-old Basu Devi by battering her head with bricks in Hinduni village on April 19, 2023,” he said.

