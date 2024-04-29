Bihar: Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Father-in-Law Discovers Affair. Here is VIDEO

Advertisement

Patna: In a bizarre incident, a Bihar man married his mother-in-law after his father-in-law found out about their affair, as per media reports. According to the reports, the couple had a court marriage.

The incident is of Heer Moti village Banka. The man identified as Sikandar Yadav (45), accepted that he was ina romantic relationship with his mother-in-law identified as Geeta Devi (55)

#VideoNews बिहार में सास-दामाद ने ग्रामीणों के सामने की शादी



दामाद सिकंदर यादव और सास गीता देवी का कई साल से चल रहा था अफेयर



पकड़े जाने के बाद ससुर ने करा दी दोनों की शादी



सिंदूर भरने के बाद दामाद और सास ने कोर्ट मैरिज भी की



सिकंदर यादव के गीता देवी की बेटी से दो बच्चे हैं। pic.twitter.com/cFBDUEfSwD — Neo Politico हिंदी (@NP_Hindi)

Yadav is the father of trwo childrem He had moved in with his in-laws after the demise of his wife. During this period he and Geeta grew close to each other.

Geeta Devi's husband Dileshwar Darve suspected of their affair and he investigated it. He caught the two red-handed. Darve apprised the panchayat about their affair and even Yadav confessed that he was in love with his mother-in-law in front of the panchayat and other villagers. He said he had happily consented to the marriage, he expressed to reporters.

Consequently, the villagers and Darve agreed to getting them married. Darve arranged for Geeta Devi anbd Radav's court marriage. With the blessings of the villagers, Yadav married Geeta Devi.

In another incident, a groom in Uttar Pradesh reportedly aborted his marriage after he spotted his mother-in-law dance while enjoying a ciggerrette during the pre-wedding festivities.

The incident happened last year in Sambhal district where the arranged marriage was all set to occur on June 27, as per media reports.

After reaching the venue, the groom was shocked to see his bride's mother join the festivities and dance while smoking a cigarette. The groom immediately aborted the celebrations and stopped the marriage. It was followed by a dispute between the two families.

Later, however, the panchayat was called and the problem was resolved with the families eventually agreeing to go ahead with the marriage.

