Bihar Man Threatens to Blow Up Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Held

Bihar: A 21-year-old man named Intekhab Alam has been apprehended in Araria district of Bihar for making threatening calls to the police, stating his intention to "blow up" the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The arrest took place at Alam's residence in Balua Kaliyaganj, Palasi police station area, late on Saturday, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police of Araria, Ashok Kumar Singh.

Bihar Man Poses to be Chhota Shakeel

According to Singh, the suspect dialed the emergency helpline number 112 on January 19, posing as "Chhota Shakeel" and claiming to be a close associate of underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. During the call, Alam explicitly mentioned his plan to detonate the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the day of its consecration.

Bihar Man Claims to be Unstable by Mind

While Alam lacks a criminal record, Singh noted concerns about his mental stability. Acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, a case has been registered at Palasi police station, and Alam's mobile phone has been seized by the authorities.

Details of Bihar Man Call Shared With Cyber Cell

Given the severity of the threat, details of the call were promptly shared with the cyber cell. Investigation revealed that the mobile number used by Alam was registered under his father's name.

With the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, authorities are taking the threat seriously, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures and vigilance during this significant event.