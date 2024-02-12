Bihar Number Game: Why NDA Can Easily Sail Past The Majority Mark in Floor Test | Image: PTI/File

Patna: With less than an hour left for the Bihar floor test where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will prove his majority after jumping ship to NDA and deserting the Mahagathbandhan, all eyes are on voting by MLAs amid speculations of cross-voting in the Assembly today.

Ahead of the litmus test, Congress MLAs were camping in Hyderabad and RJD legislators are staying at former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav's residence since Saturday night. Whereas, the BJP has placed all its MLAs at Maha Bodhi resort in Bodh Gaya.

The BJP claimed that their MLAs were sent to Bodh Gaya for some party training and there is no poaching threat from the opposition.

Earlier to political landslide in the state, Nitish Kumar was part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)- consisting of RJD, Congress and Left party, among others. However, he left the alliance and became Bihar Chief Minister for record ninth time on January 28 with BJP's support.

Kumar's new NDA government will now have to sail pass through the number test in Bihar Assembly with the support of majority state MLAs. But why it's easy for Kumar-led NDA government to prove their majority? Understand the number game.

Bihar Floor Test: Understand Number Game

The Bihar Legislative Assembly consist a total 243 members with majority mark being 122.

Ruling NDA Numbers: The ruling NDA has comfortable majority of 128 MLAs with BJP holding 78 seats, JDU 45, Hindustani Awam Morcha 4 and Independent MLA Sumit Singh.

Opposition Grand Alliance Numbers: The Opposition has 114 seats with RJD having highest at 79, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 12, CPI(M) 2, CPI 2.

AIMIM has one seat in Bihar Assembly and another belongs to others. Catch all Bihar Floor Test LIVE updates here.

