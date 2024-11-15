Published 20:24 IST, November 15th 2024
Bihar Officials Love Liquor Ban, for Them it Means Big Money, says Patna HC
The Patna High Court has scolded Bihar government officials over the liquor ban in the state, observing that they love the liquor ban since it means "big money"
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna High Court on Liquor Ban | Image: PTI/representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:24 IST, November 15th 2024